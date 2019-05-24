PM Narendra Modi releases today; check box office prediction, cast

The controversial movie PM Narendra Modi has finally hit the screens today. The Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic is based on the life of PM Modi. Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film PM Narendra Modi had to shift its release date multiple times due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Several Opposition parties opposed the release of the film around the polling period as they believed it would sway voters. The Opposition claimed that the release of the film before the elections could give undue advantage to the BJP in the polls, following which the Supreme Court banned the film's release.

The biopic also ran into trouble after lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer found their names as part of film's association team. The duo claimed that they were credited without contributing lyrics for the songs of the film.

Release date: The film was initially scheduled on April 5 but later got pushed to April 11. Just a day before the release, the Election Commission of India ordered the makers of the film to stall the film release and the film again got a new release date.

On May 2, film Producer Sandip Ssingh announced about the final release date of PM Narendra Modi , he said, "We come again fighting all the roadblocks & hurdles coming in our way! #PMNarendraModi now in cinemas from 24th May. "

Cast: Apart from Vivek Oberoi, the film also features Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Rajendra Gupta as Modi's father, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife .

Trailer: The first trailer of the movie was released two moths ago while the second trailer was out just three day before the final release date. In the trailer, Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi is seen taking a jibe at the Opposition on a television show. It shows that he was on the forefront in a rescue operation during the Gujarat riots that took place in Modi's tenure as Chief Minister.

Box office prediction: The film has already generated immense publicity due to various controversy and its starcast, but the film may be overlooked as a propaganda piece. Factoring all that, the film is likely to earn Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day.

