RAW Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham's film collects Rs 23.20 crore on first weekend

John Abraham's espionage-drama Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) has earned Rs 23.20 crore in its first weekend. According to boxofficeindia.com, the collections of the film picked up during the weekend and witnessed 50% surge on Sunday, in comparison to Saturday's collection.

The film has fared best in Mumbai collecting Rs 8 crore (approx) from the circuit.

RAW earned Rs 6 crore on its opening day, Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 9 crore on Sunday, reported movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



The opening day collections of RAW falls more in line with John's other movies like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Rocky Handsome and Force 2. All three of them were semi-hit earning Rs 4.82 crore, Rs 1.84 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively on Day 1 at the box office.

RAW is directed by Robbie Grewal, who has made a Bollywood comeback after 10 years. His last release was Aloo Chat, which released in 2009. His other films include, popular teenage flick MP3:Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Sushmita Sen starrer Samay: When Time Strikes.

The spy thriller is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and revolves around an Indian agent, played by John Abraham, who goes undercover amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Initially, Sushant Singh Rajput was to star in the film as the main protagonist but the actor withdrew from the project.

Apart from John Abraham, RAW also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Raghubir Yadav in other significant roles.

