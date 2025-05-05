'Retro' box office collection day 4: Suriya's film nears ₹50 crore in India. Will it cross Kanguva's lifetime biz soon?

Tamil superstar Suriya's latest film Retro has raked in decent numbers during its first weekend at the Indian box office. The film made ₹19.25 crore on its opening day, ₹7.75 crore on its first Friday, ₹8 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹8 crore on its first Sunday.

The film's total collection in India reached ₹43 crore and is likely to cross ₹50 crore anytime soon. Retro's Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 44.02 per cent occupancy whereas its Telugu shows recorded an overall occupancy of 17.34 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Suriya's film has managed to maintain its own at the ticket counters even with strong competition from Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Nani's HIT: The Third Case.

With this, the film is now eyeing the lifetime box office business of Suriya's last release Kanguva. Despite overwhelmingly negative reviews, Kanguva made a total of ₹70.02 crore during its over two-week-long run at the domestic box office.

Retro opened to mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers at the ticket counters. "Done with first half, proper karthik subbaraj film. Keep the expectations low, it's not your common mass film," a social media user wrote.

"It didn’t get slow or boring anywhere. Surya’s acting was good as usual, even the bgm matched up to it. Pooja’s role was significant yet lacked depth in writing. Stunts, editing and flow were brilliant as well. During the end the story started showing confusion where even with all the foreshadowing somehow didn’t connect. But an entertaining watch overall," yet another user said on Reddit.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro focuses on a former gangster who gave up his violent ways due to a promise he made to his wife but is now forced to break his vow to defeat his enemies and protect his family.

Apart from Suriya, the film features Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Prashanth, Sujith Shanker, and Amrin Abubakker in significant roles.