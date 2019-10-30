Saand Ki Aankh, Made In China Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee, Rajkummar's films off to a slow but steady start

Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China Box Office Collection: Latest releases Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China have given descent performance at the domestic box office market. Both these mid-range films were released alongside Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 on October 24, but the later dominated the box office by earning over Rs 110 crore in five days.

On the other hand, Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar has raked in Rs 5.66 crore in four days. Early estimates say on Day 5 (Tuesday), Saand Ki Aankh added another Rs 1 crore. Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal starrer Made In China has minted Rs 6.75 crore so far.

Film Saand Ki Aankh, a biographical drama film, has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap under Reliance Entertainment. A critically-acclaimed film, Saand Ki Aankh narrates the story of world's oldest sharpshooters -- Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh has been declared tax free by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan governments.

Made In China, on the other hand, is a comedy film directed by National award winning director Mikhil Musale. The film is produced 'Stree' fame Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film's plot revolves around Raghu Mehta (Rajkummar), a struggling Gujarati businessman who, on his pursuit of making it big, heads to China and gets his hand on the Chinese viagra. He then enters into a partnership with a sexologist back in India.

