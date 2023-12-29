'Salaar' box office collection day 7: Prabhas-starrer crosses Rs 300-crore mark in India

'Salaar' box office day 7: Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' opened up to big numbers at the box office and continues to do so since its impressive release on December 22. After seven days, the film has collected Rs 309 crore net at the domestic box office.

The film made Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day, Rs 46.30 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.90 crore on its fifth day, Rs 15.10 crore on its sixth day and is likely to have minted around Rs 13.90 crore on the seventh day of its release. With this, the film's total India box office earnings have reached around Rs 309 crore as of Thursday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, globally the film entered the Rs 500 crore club after six days. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that Prabhas' 'Salaar' has earned Rs 521.85 crore after six days.

"Prabhas becomes the only south Indian actor to hold three Rs 500 crore club films. Next is superstar Rajinikanth with two films Jailer (Rs 650 crore) and 2 Point 0 (Rs 800 crore)," he wrote.

About 'Salaar':

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' has been directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

The opening figure of Salaar surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 -- Pathaan and Jawan, as well as Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

It also outperformed Shah Rukh's latest release 'Dunki' by a massive margin at the domestic office. Dunki had collected Rs 29.20 crore on day one at the India box office.

