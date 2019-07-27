Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan's film sees another super Friday

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is reigning supreme at the box office. The film has seen yet another very successful Friday with around Rs 2.25 crore earnings in early estimates. Super 30's box office collections have received a slight boost as it was made tax-free in a few states. Hrithik Roshan's film has so far made around Rs 115 crore. It is now looking at the lifetime business of around Rs 140 crore in India.

Super 30's box office collection has been super, to say the least, in India. It made Rs 75.85 crore on its first week, followed by Rs 37.86 crore on the second week, taking the total to Rs 113.71 crore till Friday. Till Friday, Super 30 had made Rs 160 crore across the globe.

Super 30 is on course to defeat Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The film is one of Hrithik Roshan's biggest hits that include movies like Krrish 3, Kaabil and Bang Bang.

However, Super 30 is now facing strong competition from Hollywood release The Lion King that is performing very well at the box office as well as newly-released Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. There is also the newly-released Arjun Patiala, starring Diljit Dosanjh.

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl, and is based on the life of award-winning mathematician, Anand Kumar. The film revolves around Kumar's Super 30 programme that ensures that thirty underprivileged students are coached to crack the IIT entrance examinations every year. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh.

