Tamilrockers leaks Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Internet

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha has been leaked online on piracy website Tamilrockers. The film released in theatres today after a long delay due to the pandemic. The Forrest Gump-remake has opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. But, the film has leaked on the Internet, including other piracy websites such as Movierulz.

The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is based on the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The Advait Chandan-directorial also marks Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Bollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha getting leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and other such websites, could affect the film's box office collection.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I had also leaked on several online platforms.

While Bollywood’s performance has been dismal, four successive super-hits from the South — Pushpa: The Rise Part-1, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikram — have grossed more than Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, including nearly Rs 800 crore in Hindi net collections. Comparatively, the best-performing Hindi films lately — Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 — have together grossed Rs 811 crore worldwide, including Rs 566 crore net collections in India.

