The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 5: Anupam Kher-starrer earns Rs 60 cr

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has caused a Tsunami at the box office collection in the domestic market and has earned Rs 60 crore in five days in a record-breaking run.

Box office analysts anticipate that the film is well on its way to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

The Kashmir Files, which released on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990.

Written and directed by Agnihotri, produced by Zee Studios, it stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

The Kashmir Files has earned Rs 47.85 crore at the worldwide box office on day four and day five. The film clocked in Rs 18 crore on its fifth day, taking the total collection to Rs 60.20 crore. The second-week collection of Vivek Agnihotri’s film is expected to be more than what the film earns this week.

According to film analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, the film has broken records held by previous Bollywood blockbusters pre- and post-pandemic.





During the pandemic, The Kashmir Files has shown promising Day four box office results, garnering Rs 15.05 crore. While Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - which released last month on February 25 - made Rs 8.19 crore on Day 4, Akshay Kumar's cop action film 'Sooryavanshi' earned Rs 14.51 crore. Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83' had made Rs 7.29 crore on the fourth day of its release.

Before the pandemic, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' had earned Rs 13.75 crore, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri' had raked in just Rs 10.51 crore on Day four. The movie has done a total collection of Rs 42.20 crore in four days since its release last week on Friday (March 11).

On the release day, it made Rs 3.55 crore. During the weekend, the movie minted Rs 8.50 crore (Saturday), and Rs 15.10 crore (Sunday).

Taran Adarsh had earlier said that the film showed a phenomenal growth of 325.35 per cent on Day three compared to its performance on the box office on Day one of its release.

Meanwhile, at least eight BJP-ruled states have announced to make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Urging everyone to watch the movie, Chief Ministers of some states even accompanied their family members or colleagues to theatres. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have exempted entertainment tax from the movie.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to make the movie tax-free. In Madhya Pradesh, policemen will be given special leave to watch the film, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

This came a day after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan exempted the film from entertainment tax, calling it a “heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s”.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje requested the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government to declare the film tax-free.

The Kashmir Files tells the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. It is a true story, based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community.

The Kashmir Files' cast features Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit and Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta, among others.

