The Mohit Suri model: How Saiyaara cracked ₹190 crore without stars or budget bloat

By grossing ₹190 crore globally in five days, Saiyaara didn’t just become one of 2025’s top earners—it did so by reviving old-school distribution tactics, rejecting costly star vehicles, and betting on strategic restraint over spectacle.

Yash Raj Films’ romantic drama was made on a ₹60 crore budget—₹35–40 crore for production, with the remainder covering music, marketing, and post-production. Before the first ticket was sold, the studio had locked in ₹45 crore from non-theatrical pre-sales: digital streaming, satellite, and music rights. That advance revenue brought down the break-even point to ₹90 crore in theatrical earnings, which the film crossed in under a week.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Instead of opting for the now-standard nationwide rollout, Saiyaara opened in just 800 screens. This limited launch mirrored pre-multiplex era strategies, where release scale grew with audience demand. When early occupancy exceeded 70%, screens were rapidly increased—hitting 2,000+ by Day 5, with over 11,000 daily shows.

That conservative start, combined with flexible pricing (weekday discounts, morning show offers), drove strong weekday performance and helped sustain momentum. It also fostered FOMO, especially among younger audiences, who picked up on viral word-of-mouth amplified through Instagram and Reels.

With no established stars in the lead—debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda headlined the film—Saiyaara shifted focus to storytelling and music. Director Mohit Suri returned to familiar ground: emotionally driven romance, a strong soundtrack, and a narrative centered on love, memory, and personal loss. These themes resonated widely across Gen Z and millennial audiences.

Advertisement

Marketing spend was kept deliberately low. There were no promotional tours, no talk show appearances, and no TV blitz. Instead, the film relied on organic growth. The title song surged on social media before release, drawing attention without a paid campaign.

In contrast to 2025’s high-budget misfires, Saiyaara succeeded not by reinventing the formula, but by stripping it down. Pre-sale hedging reduced financial exposure. Screen rollout was responsive, not inflated. And rather than chasing virality, the strategy allowed it to build naturally.

As Bollywood continues grappling with rising costs and unpredictable returns, Saiyaara offers a blueprint: scale can follow success—not precede it.