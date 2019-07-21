Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's movie's super performance boosts it towards Rs 100 crore

Hrithik Roshan's latest offering Super 30 has performed steady over the weekdays. However, it is during the weekends that Super 30's box office collection's magic unfolds. In the first weekend, it saw a huge surge on Saturday from the opening Friday - something that happened this weekend too. On Friday the movie earned Rs 4.51 crore, taking the overall collection to Rs 80.36 crore in India. However, on Saturday the movie is estimated to have seen an unprecedented growth.

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia, Super 30's box office collection is set to clock Rs 8 crore - which is a phenomenal growth from the previous day, taking the collection to Rs 88 crore in nine days in India. In such a case, the growth of Hrithik Roshan's movie's collection is likely to be around 80 to 90 per cent.

Super 30 is facing stiff competition from The Lion King which has also seen an unprecedented growth from Friday to Saturday. However, both the movies cater to vastly different audiences, which is why they might not take a bite off each other's box office collections.

Additionally, the ICC World Cup 2019 is over and rains have subsided in many parts. So, it was natural for movies to see a huge uptick this weekend.

Separately, Anand Kumar, who is the inspiration behind Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has urged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to declare the movie tax-free in the state. The movie has already been made tax-free in Bihar and Rajasthan. The CM asked Kumar to submit an application after which the decision would be taken at a cabinet meeting.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician, Anand Kumar, whose Super 30 programme ensured that thirty underprivileged students are coached to crack the IIT entrance examinations every year. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh.

