Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 22: Ajay Devgn's film surpasses Ranveer Singh's Simmba, rakes in Rs 243 crore

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has surpassed box office collections of Ranveer Singh's Simmba on its 22nd day. The period drama has breached Rs 240 crore mark, taking the net lifetime collections to Rs 243 crore. Film Simmba, which released on December 2018, minted Rs 240.31 crore.

Now, Tanhaji is close to taking over last year's big hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri, which released on January 11, 2019, had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 245.36 crore.

Tanhaji has excelled not just previous years' blockbusters, but this year's films as well.

Tanhaji, released on January 10, has overshadowed several mid-range films, like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut's Panga and Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, which released on January 31, will now compete with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

According to Box Office India, Tanhaji minted Rs 2-2.5 crore on Day 22. Whereas, Jawaani Jaaneman also accumulated roughly Rs 2.5 crore to 3 crore on Day 1.

Tanhaji box office collections:

Rs 118.91 crore

Week 2: Rs 78.54 crore

Week 3: Rs 40.42 crore

Total: Rs 243 crore

Tanhaji's benchmark:

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day3

Rs 100 crore: Day 6

Rs 125 crore: Day 8

Rs 150 crore: Day 10

Rs 175 crore: Day 11

Rs 200 crore: Day 15

Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Ajay, Saif and Kajol, Tanhaji also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in prominent roles.

