Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam's film's first hit of 2019

With Uri: The Surgical Strike, Indian box office has welcomed its first hit of the year pretty early on. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in lead roles, Uri: The Surgical Strike narrates the events preceding and during the surgical strikes of September 2016. Industry experts were divided about the performance of Uri: The Surgical Strike before its release as it had equal chances of going either way considering the content and the lack of A-listers. After the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike there is no doubt left.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has been performing consistently since its release around a week ago. Till Tuesday Uri: The Surgical Strike had made Rs 55.81, which is way ahead than Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister that released on the same day. Uri: The Surgical Strike is estimated to have earned Rs 7.50 crore on Wednesday, taking its domestic collections to Rs 63.31 crore.

With the weekend coming up, Uri: The Surgical Strike will pace towards Rs 100 crore as the movie is not facing any big releases. Although there is Arshad Warsi's Fraud Saiyyan and Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India releasing this Friday, Uri: The Surgical Strike is likely to still continue its strong run.

Though Uri: The Surgical Strike faced its fair share of criticism, it received the green signal from the audience by and large. Vicky Kaushal, who had an eventful 2018, received praise for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. It seems to be a trend with the actor, whose Raazi, another small-budget movie became one of the biggest surprise hits of the previous year.

Vicky Kaushal, while talking to reporters after the opening of Uri: The Surgical Strike, said, "Till the film is released, you don't have an idea if it is going to work. But since yesterday, the kind of reaction we have received is really overwhelming. It's a surreal feeling that the audience has accepted our film with open arms."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur, and Swaroop Sampat, along with Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

