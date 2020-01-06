Deepika Padukone joins TikTok; adds 1.2 M followers in less than 12 hours

Deepika Padukone made her debut on TikTok and broke the internet! The actress garnered 1.2 M followers in less than 12 hours of joining the popular video platform.

Deepika Padukone has posted a 6 videos on the app till now. These videos have reached 54 million views, where 3 videos crossed 12 million views individually. When asked about joining the platform, Padukone said that until now most of her fans know her as poised and graceful but there has been a crazy and spontaneous side to her that only her family and friends know about. Through TikTok, she feels that she'll be able to share a different side of her personality with her fans.

Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to join TikTok. Apart from her, celebrities such as Chris Gayle, Justin Bieber, Will Smith, DJ Bravo, DJ Snake, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene and several others use the platform to connect with their fans. Since joining, she has shared videos wherein she can be seen grooving to challenges that are popular on this platform. Apart from this, she also posted a dance video, a rap video and an introduction video.

