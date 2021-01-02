'Grave violation': Mumbai court to Kangana Ranaut for merging three flats

The Mumbai civil court has observed that Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut has violated the sanctioned plan on merging her three flats, while rejecting the actor's plea seeking to restrain the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from demolishing the illegal construction.

Judge LS Chavan of the Dindoshi civil court stated in his order that Ranaut, who owns three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey Khar building, merged them into one by covering the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted the free FSI (floor space index) into habitable area. The court stated, "These are grave violations of the sanctioned plan for which the permission of the competent authority is required."

The BMC issued a notice to the actor in March 2018 for "unauthorised construction" at her Khar flats. Another notice had asked her to restore the structure back to its original position as per the original plan. This notice also warned the actor that the unauthorised portion will be demolished if she fails to restore the structure back to its original position.

Ranaut had challenged this notice and requested the court to restrain BMC. The court had ordered status quo then.

In the December 23 order, judge Chavan rejected the actor's application and stated "interference of this court is not required." The court has, however, given her six weeks' time to challenge the order in Bombay High Court.

Also read: Lucky Ali croons to O Sanam in Goa; Twitterati goes gaga over impromptu performance

Also read: Kangana Ranaut alleges Diljit Dosanjh provoked farmers; 'Have some shame,' says singer