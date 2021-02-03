Kangana Ranaut calls Greta Thunberg 'spoilt brat' for supporting farmers' protests

Kangana Ranaut has criticised Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg for expressing her solidarity with ongoing farmers' protests in India. Sharing a news report on the 105-year-old Padma Shri winner R Pappammal from Coimbatore, Ranaut tweeted, "No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat @GretaThunberg who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school."





No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat â¦@GretaThunbergâ© who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school. https://t.co/vbN5yJt897 â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Thunberg, who is also TIME magazine's person of the year for 2019, had shared a news report on internet services being shut in India due to farmers' agitation and tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the farmers protest in India."

Also read: 'We stand in solidarity': After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg support farmers' protest

Ranaut, however, is not the first public figure to call Thunberg a 'spoilt brat'. The climate activist was called so by the British MP Jeremy Clarkson, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and was famously told to 'chill' by the former US President Donald Trump.

The Simran actor also slammed American singer and actor Rihanna for supporting the farmers. Ranaut tweeted, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Also read: It's Rihanna vs Kangana on farm protests

Also read: Rihanna's tweet on farmers protest: Cricketer Monty Panesar invites pop singer for interview