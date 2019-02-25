Oscar 2019 winners full list: Rami Malek, Olivia Colman bags Best Actor and Actress; Green Book wins Best Picture

Oscars 2019 was a full of upsets and surprises, while there were a couple of favourites who won as expected. Olivia Colman was one of the biggest surprises, bagging the Academy Award for Best Actress over the front-runner Glenn Close. Colman won the award for her performance in The Favourite. "Glenn Close - you have been my idol for so long, and this is not how I wanted it to be," said Colman in her acceptance speech. On the other hand, Rami Malek was an obvious choice for Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. "I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out," said Malek.

Mahershala Ali won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Green Book and Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

India too, had its own share of awards this time with the short Netflix documentary Period. End of Sentence. based on the lives of women in a small village in Haryana. The documentary chronicles the life of women during their menstruating spans and what happens when a sanitary napkin machine is installed in the village.

Here's the fill list of Oscar 2019 winners:

Best motion picture of the year nominees:

BLACK PANTHER

BLACKkKLANSMAN

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

THE FAVOURITE

GREEN BOOK - Winner

ROMA

A STAR IS BORN

VICE

Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:

Christian Bale in VICE

Bradley Cooper in A STAR IS BORN

Willem Dafoe in AT ETERNITY'S GATE

Rami Malek in BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Winner

Yalitza Aparicio in ROMA

Glenn Close in THE WIFE

Olivia Colman in THE FAVOURITE - Winner

Lady Gaga in A STAR IS BORN

Melissa McCarthy in CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Mahershala Ali in GREEN BOOK - Winner

Adam Driver in BLACKkKLANSMAN

Sam Elliott in A STAR IS BORN

Richard E. Grant in CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Sam Rockwell in VICE

Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:

Amy Adams in VICE

Marina de Tavira in ROMA

Regina King in IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK - Winner

Emma Stone in THE FAVOURITE

Rachel Weisz in THE FAVOURITE

Best animated feature film of the year nominees:

INCREDIBLES 2

ISLE OF DOGS

MIRAI

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE - Winner

Achievement in cinematography nominees:

COLD WAR

THE FAVOURITE

NEVER LOOK AWAY

ROMA - Winner

A STAR IS BORN

Achievement in costume design nominees:

Mary Zophres - THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS

Ruth Carter - BLACK PANTHER - Winner

Sandy Powell - THE FAVOURITE

Sandy Powell - MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Alexandra Byrne - MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS

Achievement in directing nominees:

Spike Lee- BLACKkKLANSMAN

Pawel Pawlikowski - COLD WAR

Yorgos Lanthimos - THE FAVOURITE

Alfonso Cuaron - ROMA - Winner

Adam McKay - VICE

Best documentary feature nominees:

FREE SOLO - Winner

HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

MINDING THE GAP

OF FATHERS AND SONS

RBG

Best documentary short subject nominees:

BLACK SHEEP

END GAME

LIFEBOAT

A NIGHT AT THE GARDEN

PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE. - Winner

Achievement in film editing nominees:

Barry Alexander Brown - BLACKkKLANSMAN

John Ottman - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Winner

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - THE FAVOURITE

Patrick J. Don Vito - GREEN BOOK

Hank Corwin - VICE

Best foreign language film of the year nominees:

CAPERNAUM (Lebanon)

COLD WAR (Poland)

NEVER LOOK AWAY (Germany)

ROMA (Mexico) - Winner

SHOPLIFTERS (Japan)

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling nominees:

Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer - BORDER

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks - MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney - VICE - Winner

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) nominees:

Ludwig Goransson - BLACK PANTHER - Winner

Terence Blanchard - BLACKkKLANSMAN

Nicholas Britell - IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Alexandre Desplat - ISLE OF DOGS

Marc Shaiman - MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) nominees:

All The Stars from BLACK PANTHER

I'll Fight from RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go from MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Shallow from A STAR IS BORN - Winner

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS

Achievement in production design nominees:

BLACK PANTHER - Winner

THE FAVOURITE

FIRST MAN

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

ROMA

Best animated short film nominees:

ANIMAL BEHAVIOUR

BAO - Winner

LATE AFTERNOON

ONE SMALL STEP

WEEKENDS

Best live action short film nominees:

DETAINMENT

FAUVE

MARGUERITE

MOTHER

SKIN - Winner

Achievement in sound editing nominees:

BLACK PANTHER

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Winner

FIRST MAN

A QUIET PLACE

ROMA

Achievement in sound mixing nominees:

BLACK PANTHER

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Winner

FIRST MAN

ROMA

A STAR IS BORN

Achievement in visual effects nominees:

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

FIRST MAN - Winner

READY PLAYER ONE

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Adapted screenplay nominees:

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS - Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

BLACKkKLANSMAN - Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee - Winner

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? - Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK - Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

A STAR IS BORN - Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Original screenplay nominees:

THE FAVOURITE - Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

FIRST REFORMED - Written by Paul Schrader

GREEN BOOK - Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - Winner

ROMA - Written by Alfonso Cuaron

VICE - Written by Adam McKay

