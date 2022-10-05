'Ahead of its time': Netizens recall Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One for its VFX after Adipurush teaser

As the Internet was up in arms against the makers of the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush for presenting sub-par visual effects (VFX) and computer-generated images (CGI), Twitter users reminisced about the 2011 film Ra.One starring Shah Rukh Khan for its international quality VFX.
Netizens are now lamenting the fate of Ra.One, which did not perform well at the box office. Twitter users are now saying that the movie was way ahead of its time, and are appreciating the high-quality VFX used.
A user shared a scene from the 2011 Shah Rukh Khan film and tweeted, “The World wasn’t ready for this masterpiece in 2011, RaOne was completely ahead of its time. You say VFX? I heard [of] RaOne. Shah Rukh Khan can create magic in Indian cinema. I really wish and hope they make RaOne 2. Who else wants SRK to return as G-One?”
Another user wrote, “RaOne didn’t get the respect it deserved, now people are realising its value. It was ahead of its time.”
Another Twitter user said, “Released in 2011, the movie was way ahead of its time. As time progressed, it found an ever-increasing fan base because the VFX of this movie was at par on international standards.”
Adipurush, on the other hand, is being criticised for lower quality VFX despite having the financial backing. A user was irked and tweeted, “Adipurush. The VFX is so bad (sic). You are making a film on Ramayana. You have the story, you have to just represent it in a good way. Even the TV serial Radha Krishna has better VFX than this. I don’t know what is the budget of the TV serial but it would be less than the film’s budget of Rs 500 crore.”
One user had a slightly tongue-in-cheek take on the same and wrote, “Excellent VFX in Adipurush teaser. The VFX artist must be the topper student at White Hat Junior.”
The development comes after Ajay Devgn’s company NY VFXwala issued a statement clarifying that it has nothing to do with Adipurush after the movie was trolled for having below average VFX. The statement shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh read, “Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, ‘we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people.’ ”
