'Ahead of its time': Netizens recall Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One for its VFX after Adipurush teaser

As the Internet was up in arms against the makers of the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush for presenting sub-par visual effects (VFX) and computer-generated images (CGI), Twitter users reminisced about the 2011 film Ra.One starring Shah Rukh Khan for its international quality VFX.

Netizens are now lamenting the fate of Ra.One, which did not perform well at the box office. Twitter users are now saying that the movie was way ahead of its time, and are appreciating the high-quality VFX used.

A user shared a scene from the 2011 Shah Rukh Khan film and tweeted, “The World wasn’t ready for this masterpiece in 2011, RaOne was completely ahead of its time. You say VFX? I heard [of] RaOne. Shah Rukh Khan can create magic in Indian cinema. I really wish and hope they make RaOne 2. Who else wants SRK to return as G-One?”

The World wasn't ready for this masterpiece in 2011, #RaOne was completely ahead of it's time. You say VFX I heard RaOne #ShahRukhKhan can create magic in Indian Cinema. I really wish and hope they make a #raone2. Who else wants @iamsrk to return as G-One. #WeWantRaOneBack pic.twitter.com/v9JjtXsjNT — ARYAN (@RahulRaj18k) October 4, 2022

Another user wrote, “RaOne didn’t get the respect it deserved, now people are realising its value. It was ahead of its time.”

Another Twitter user said, “Released in 2011, the movie was way ahead of its time. As time progressed, it found an ever-increasing fan base because the VFX of this movie was at par on international standards.”

Adipurush, on the other hand, is being criticised for lower quality VFX despite having the financial backing. A user was irked and tweeted, “Adipurush. The VFX is so bad (sic). You are making a film on Ramayana. You have the story, you have to just represent it in a good way. Even the TV serial Radha Krishna has better VFX than this. I don’t know what is the budget of the TV serial but it would be less than the film’s budget of Rs 500 crore.”

#Adipurush The VFX is so bad 😡your making A film on Ramayana you have The story you just have represent it in a good way even Tv serial Radha Krishna as better VFX than this. I don’t know what is the budget of tv serial but it would less than The films budget of 500 crore pic.twitter.com/Sp1jqVmLur — Rudraksh Chouhan (@RudrakshChouh13) October 2, 2022 as I thought it would be. it is again boycott adipurush on Twitter! #AdipurshTeaser was very disappointing. The vfx was just what made it worse. I don't know how is it a 500 crore budget movie?🤔

I wish the movie's vfx isn't like the teaser's.

basically teaser was overhyped. pic.twitter.com/1cu7JVl7dE — Shreyaa (@shreyaahere) October 4, 2022 These movies were way better than 500 crore VFX shit.#Adipurush producers literally spent 500 crores to mock Ramayana? pic.twitter.com/vLgkrVyGms — 🎭𝕻𝕾𝕽🎭 (@ParthSRathore) October 2, 2022

One user had a slightly tongue-in-cheek take on the same and wrote, “Excellent VFX in Adipurush teaser. The VFX artist must be the topper student at White Hat Junior.”

Excellent VFX in #Adipurush teaser. The VFX artist must be the topper student at White Hat Junior. pic.twitter.com/5yohO93iqz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 2, 2022 Okay I am literally confused!

Is #Adipurush an animation film?

Lol Hands down the funniest teaser I have seen in a long time !!

WTF was that VFX bro 😂😂😂🤣

WHAT in THE HELL is this ?#AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal

I am no hater but 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OITB9YTDGp — ...... (@Sillyfellow22) October 2, 2022 #Adipurush teaser uses borrowed VFX of typical video games. No character looks Indian. Hanuman et al wear leather like mediaeval Europeans. Sita dresses weirdly in purple giving artificial pose.



Not the way Ramayan exists in minds of Hindus since ages or in scriptures. Avoid. pic.twitter.com/f7HxfFbCy2 — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) October 2, 2022

The development comes after Ajay Devgn’s company NY VFXwala issued a statement clarifying that it has nothing to do with Adipurush after the movie was trolled for having below average VFX. The statement shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh read, “Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, ‘we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people.’ ”

Also read: Ajay Devgn's company clarifies it did not work on VFX of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

Also read: 'Jaani Dushman levels of CGI': Netizens react to Prabhas-starrer Adipurush's teaser

Also read: #BoycottAdipurush trends as netizens question portrayal of the characters; check out reactions