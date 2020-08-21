Akshay Kumar to make appearance on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'; episode will air on September 11

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls".

The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Akshay and Bear shared the motion poster of the episode on Twitter.

Discovery Channel also unveiled the motion poster and announced the release date for the upcoming special episode on the social media platform.

Prior to Akshay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth have accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

