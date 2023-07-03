‘All in a happy place’: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ trailer to release alongside Mission Impossible 7; check details here

After months of anticipation by the fans, the trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ will be releasing on July 12 and will be available to see in the cinemas during intermission of the Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

This anticipation for Jawan, which is slated to hit the silver screen later this year, comes in the wake of SRK's Pathaan, which was a massive success both commercially and critically. Jawan's title announcement was made back in June of last year and now the trailer announcement has left SRK fans wanting for more.

However, this is not the first time a Bollywood actor is teasing their movies in the intermission of another film starring another famous actor. This was previously done by Salman Khan for his then upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan during SRK's Pathaan back in January.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan had shared exciting news about the teaser release of Jawan while celebrating the 31st anniversary of his debut movie Deewana.

When a fan asked when can they watch the clip, the superstar replied: "It's all ready getting other assets in place. Don't worry it's all in a happy place...#Jawan."

It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan https://t.co/U6rdgiv2pD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Jawan will showcase Shah Rukh Khan in an entirely new role. In this movie, he will be seen sharing the screen with the renowned actress Nayanthara, who is often referred to as the Lady Superstar. Additionally, Vijay Sethupathi is rumored to portray the antagonist in the film. Jawan is being directed by Atlee and is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7.