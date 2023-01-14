Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul are all set to tie the knot on January 23

Indian cricket star K L Rahul is all set to get married to his girlfriend, actor Athiya Shetty, in Khandala on January 23. As per India Today reports, the couple is planning to get married at Suniel Shetty's family home in Khandala with family and close friends in attendance. Both families are reportedly very excited about the wedding, and the preparations are in full swing.

According to a recent BCCI statement, the cricketer was rested for the upcoming series against New Zealand due to "family commitments".

In an earlier report by PTI, Suniel Shetty opened up about Athiya and Rahul’s relationship and said, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner, the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

The wedding ceremonies will take place between January 21 to January 23. According to reports, Athiya and Rahul met through common friends in 2019 and hit off quite well. The couple never accepted that they were dating and were in a relationship publicly but also never denied it.

