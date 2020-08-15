Billboard Music Awards 2020 to be held on October 14; Kelly Clarkson to host ceremony

The 2020 edition of Billboard Music Awards will now be held on October 14. The announcement was made by dick clark productions and NBC in a statement posted on the official website of the awards.

The award ceremony was originally scheduled to be held on April 29 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly Clarkson will return to host the ceremony. It will be the singer and talk show host's third consecutive time emceeing the awards.

The 2019 ceremony saw Drake setting a new record with 27 total wins, beating out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. Cardi B also had an impressive evening, winning six of her 21 nominations.