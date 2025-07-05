Bollywood clique targeting Kartik Aaryan? Composer Amaal Malik says it echoes Sushant Singh’s downfall

In a bombshell interview, music composer Amaal Malik has alleged that Bollywood’s elite are trying to isolate Kartik Aaryan—drawing disturbing parallels with the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s struggles in the industry.

Speaking to Mirchi Plus, Amaal claimed that powerful cliques of producers and stars are working behind the scenes to edge Kartik Aaryan out of Bollywood.



“There’s a power play going on. Big producers and actors do everything,” he said, adding that the actor's resilience is the only thing keeping him afloat. “He’s come through it dancing and smiling.”

Malik went further, connecting Kartik’s situation with the fate of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in 2020. “It’s so dark that people have lost their lives. Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t handle it… whatever happened, the man is gone,” Amaal said. He emphasized the toxic nature of the industry, accusing insiders of demoralizing Sushant. “This industry is such a place. When all of this came to light, the common man’s sentiment turned against Bollywood.”

The composer suggested a similar undercurrent is now targeting Kartik. “People are trying to do the same things, directly or indirectly,” he warned. Despite the pressure, Malik praised Kartik’s strength and credited his parents for their support. “He is a newcomer who has proved himself, yet there are dozens of people trying to push him out.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death remains one of the most polarizing events in recent Bollywood history, sparking nationwide outrage and industry introspection. Amaal’s comments are likely to rekindle that debate.