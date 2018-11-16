Deepika-Ranveer wedding: Likes flood on Instagram, wishes pour on Twitter as the newlyweds share pics

Following the couple's wedding in Lake Como, Deepika and Ranveer shared pictures from the two ceremonies. Wishes poured in from every corner as members of the film industry and the couple's fans took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds.

In less than an hour, Deepika Padukone's post garnered 2 million likes, while Ranveer Singh's post received 1.5 million likes.

Deepika's post was of the couple's first wedding that was a Konkani-style affair. The bride was dressed in a red and gold Sabyasachi saree, while Ranveer wore a white kurta. Ranveer's post was of the couple's Sindhi wedding. He can be seen wearing a red Kanjeevaram sherwani with intricate threadwork. Deepika wore a red and gold lehenga. Her jewellery along with the red chura and kaliras especially complemented the attire.

Ranveer Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared the photos and wrote, "Presenting the newly minted Mrs & Mr Ranveer Singh Bhavnani!! In the words of Mr Bhavnani Sr today, yeh deewani toh Bhavnani ho gayi!"

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's Mumbai residence was all decked up to welcome the couple back when they return on November 18. Members of the film industry poured in their wishes to the newly-married couple.

Farah Khan said, "Never seen two people SO happy to get married. God bless you," while Anushka Sharma tweeted, "Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club." Sushmita Sen wrote, "Beautiful couple! Congratulations Deepika and Ranveer! May your journey of togetherness be blessed with divine grace, respect, love and solid friendship! Cheers!" Priyanka Chopra commented on Deepika's photo saying, "Insanely beautiful!"

The couple tied the knot on November 14 as per Konkani rituals followed by another round of vows on November 15 as per Sindhi customs.

The Padukones will host a reception party on November 21 in Bengaluru for friends and family, followed by a star-studded affair on November 28 in Mumbai for the film fraternity.