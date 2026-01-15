Dhurandhar actor Saumya Tandon struggles to vote after her name not found on voter list

Actor Saumya Tandon faced difficulties while trying to cast her vote during the Maharashtra municipal elections after her name did not appear on the voter list at multiple polling booths, as per reported by ANI.

Despite checking her voter details online before leaving her house, the actor was asked to visit more than one polling station as officials claimed her name was listed at different locations.

Advertisement

Saumya said the confusion began after she followed the booth details shown online. Even after taking screenshots, she was repeatedly redirected.

“I actually went out to vote, and I checked online. There was a booth at the bottom of my house where people were sitting to help me, to tell me about the booth or the place. They told me that I had to come to this location. I took a screenshot online, but when I came here, they are now sending me to some other location because they are saying that your location is showing somewhere else online,” she said.

Saumya added that she had earlier been directed to a different polling station altogether. “Earlier, when I checked online today, they told me to go to Dalmia College. So now I don't know why this confusion is there. When I reached here after checking my name online, they told me that I have to go to some other location,” she said.

Advertisement

She further said that even after reaching the second location, officials once again redirected her, leaving her unsure whether her name was on the voter list at all.

Despite the repeated hurdles, the actor said she was determined to exercise her right to vote. “Yes, of course. I want to vote. This is my right, and this is my duty. So I have to vote. I have to vote,” she said with a smile.

Saumya also revealed that she had skipped work to cast her vote. “I didn't go to the shoot today to vote,” she said, adding, “So I want to vote, but let's see if my name is there or not.”

Polling is underway across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The elections are considered crucial following an intense campaign, especially in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Advertisement

According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote, with 15,908 candidates contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, and will continue until 5:30 pm. Counting of votes will take place on Friday, January 16.

Saumya was most recently seen in the film Dhurandhar, a 2025 spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, in which she portrayed Ulfat Jahan — the wife of the gangster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna.

(With input from ANI)