‘Dhurandhar’ box office bonanza: Hit ₹706 crore in India, closer to SRK's Pathaan’s global record

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate at the box office even in its fourth week, showing no signs of slowing down. The high-octane spy thriller earned ₹20.9 crore on its fourth Saturday, pushing its total domestic collection to ₹706.40 crore. Globally, the film has already surpassed ₹1,026 crore in just 23 days of release, cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025.

On Saturday, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 38.48 per cent. Morning shows had 20.54 per cent occupancy while evening and night shows attracted larger crowds with 45.34 per cent and 42.27 per cent occupancy respectively.

The film has overtaken Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, which had a net India collection of ₹646.31 crore, and is now aiming to match the lifetime global collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned around ₹1,055 crore worldwide. It is also in line to surpass Pushpa 2, whose Hindi collection stands at ₹812.14 crore, making Dhurandhar the highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, ahead of hits like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to outperform Kartik Aaryan’s Christmas release Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri. Trade trackers report that the Kartik Aaryan film earned around ₹5.25 crore on Saturday, its third day, which is significantly lower than Dhurandhar’s ₹20.05 crore on the same day. The film has collected ₹18.25 crore in its first three days.

The film earned ₹207.25 crore in its first week, ₹253.25 crore in the second week, and ₹173 crore in the third week, according to trade portal Sacnilk. On its fourth Friday, it collected ₹15 crore, taking its total Indian box office collection to ₹648.50 crore. On December 26, it registered an overall occupancy of 28.20 per cent, with evening shows seeing the highest footfall at 34.90 per cent.

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark as of December 25, earning ₹1,006.7 crore within 21 days.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Dhurandhar has crossed ₹200 crore in overseas markets. "Dhurandhar is showing no signs of fatigue, continues its glorious march in international markets. The overseas total after Week 3 [excluding UAE-GCC] stands at a massive ₹217.26 cr," he wrote.

The film earned $7.8 million in its first week, $9.2 million in the second week, and $7.1 million in the third week, taking its total overseas collection to $24.1 million or ₹217.26 crore. With this, it joins the league of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,042 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (₹1,055 crore), Atlee’s Jawan (₹1,160 crore), and Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 (₹1,215 crore).

Dhurandhar tells the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who infiltrates the dangerous Lyari gangs in Pakistan. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles.