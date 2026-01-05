Dhurandhar’ box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller hits ₹1,207 crore worldwide, overtakes KGF Chapter 2

Dhurandhar has crossed ₹1200 crore at the worldwide box office, completing the milestone exactly one month after its theatrical release. The Aditya Dhar–directed spy thriller has become only the fifth Indian film to breach the ₹1200-crore mark globally.

At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar continued its strong run into the fifth weekend, collecting over ₹33 crore net across three days. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached ₹772.25 crore, while its gross earnings stand at ₹926.7 crore after 31 days in theatres, according to figures shared by film trade portal Sacnilk.

The Ranveer Singh-led film has also entered the top five highest-grossing Indian films of all time, overtaking Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which had recorded a worldwide gross of ₹1200 crore in 2022.

While collections have shown the expected decline on weekdays, the film has maintained its position as the top-performing title in Indian cinemas. It has held firm despite competition from new releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ikkis and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, continuing to draw audiences across key urban centres as well as single-screen markets.

Internationally, Dhurandhar has posted equally strong numbers. The film has earned $31 million in overseas markets so far and is expected to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films internationally. Notably, the film did not release in the Middle East due to a ban, a factor trade analysts estimate may have impacted its overseas earnings by at least $10 million. Despite this, the film’s worldwide gross currently stands at ₹1207 crore.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar not only crossed the ₹1200-crore milestone but also surpassed the lifetime global collection of KGF: Chapter 2. The film is now close to the worldwide total of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which had earned ₹1230 crore globally during its theatrical run.

About the film

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set against a geopolitical backdrop and follows an Indian intelligence operative sent undercover to infiltrate the Lyari gangs in Pakistan. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Gaurav Gera in prominent roles.

With the first instalment continuing its theatrical run, the makers have already announced a sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.