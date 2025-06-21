'Doesn't match magic of Taare...': Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par wins praise for emotion, humour, but not all are sold

Aamir Khan returned to the big screen this Friday (June 20) with Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports dramedy that explores the journey of a basketball coach leading a team of neurodivergent children. The film marks Khan’s comeback after a three-year hiatus following the underwhelming reception of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Advertisement

With his latest release, the actor-producer has struck a chord with audiences, especially on the social media platform X, where reactions have poured in praising its emotional depth, humour, and purpose-driven storytelling.

The film, which features ten neurodivergent children in pivotal roles, has opened to largely positive reactions from audiences and fans. Many have labelled it a “perfect family entertainer,” applauding its blend of heartfelt performances, humour, and inspiration.

A user wrote on X, “Just watched #SitaareZameenPar. Lovely movie, full of emotions, not one dry eye in the theatre in that ending scene. If you don't go and watch this movie in theatres, stop complaining that Bollywood doesn't make good movies. Not as brilliant as Taare Zameen Par but a lovely movie nonetheless.”

Advertisement

Comedian and actor Vir Das also joined the chorus of appreciation with a detailed post. “Folks! Go see #SitaareZameenPar. Not just because it’s REALLY good and breezy. Not just because the ensemble wins your heart. Not just because it’s someone of massive stature constantly sharing his platform for meaningful content. Not just because it’s a departure from the action overload. But also because it’s genuinely funny.”

Folks! Go see #SitaareZameenPar Not just because it’s REALLY good and breezy. Not just because the ensemble wins your heart. Not just because it’s someone of massive stature constantly sharing his platform for meaningful content. Not just because it’s a departure from the action… pic.twitter.com/zSo9LApn3h — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 21, 2025

Khan’s performance as the compassionate and flawed basketball coach has also earned acclaim. “A heartfelt shoutout to Aamir Khan for his superb and inspiring performance as the compassionate coach — he brings so much empathy and truth to the role,” another post read.

Advertisement

The same user added, “Genelia brought back such a lot of freshness (welcome back). And hats off to the amazing children featured in the film — their presence was so genuine, moving, and joyful. I’m sure they had a fun time making this film, and it shows on screen. Well done @AKPPL_Official for making a film with a purpose to impact lives.”

While the film is being widely appreciated, not all reactions were without critique. Some viewers felt it didn’t quite reach the iconic emotional resonance of Taare Zameen Par, but still found merit in the effort and its second half. “Had some thoughts about #SitaareZameenPar — a movie that works. Not great but a good watch. Wanted more from the leading man given he had a well-defined flawed character. The kids are great in this one. Music a downer. Do give it a try and it’ll make you smile.”

Another post echoed a similar sentiment: “Aamir Khan returns with a heart-touching story, but it doesn’t match the magic of Taare Zameen Par. Still, the second half saves the film with warmth and emotion.”