‘Don’t need to teach us patriotism’, Andhra ministers hit back at Adnan Sami

After singer Adnan Sami took aim at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra government advisor S Rajiv Krishna and some ministers from the state government have said that the singer does not need to teach them patriotism. Andhra government advisor S Rajiv Krishna urged the Tera Chehra singer to refrain from making provocative statements.

Krishna tweeted, “Please refrain from making unnecessarily provocative statements Adnan Sami- Honorable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted in happiness since most of the main people related to the RRR movie are Telugu. Does not preclude our love for India above all else- you don’t need to teach us patriotism!!”

State minister for industries, infrastructure, investment and commerce, handlooms, and textiles Gudivada Amarnath asserted that Sami is no one to pass any judgement on the patriotism of Telugu people. He also asserted that his pride in being a Telugu does not take away from his identity as an Indian.

Amarnath tweeted, “We are proud of our language, our culture and our identity. And I proclaim again, WE ARE TELUGU. Adnan Sami, you are no one to pass judgement on our patriotism. My pride in being Telugu does not take away from my identity as an Indian.”

Andhra Pradesh minister for health, family welfare and medical education Rajini Vidadala said that respecting one’s origin does not convey separatism and that both should never be confused. Vadidala further urged Sami to stop overthinking on Twitter and work towards winning another Golden Globe for India.

Vadidala tweeted, “Taking pride in one’s own identity doesn’t allay their patriotism. Respecting one’s origin doesn’t convey separatism. Let’s not confuse both. Rather than overthinking on Twitter, maybe you should work towards getting India another Golden Globe.”

Adnan Sami questioned Reddy when the latter said that the Telugu flag is flying high after RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song. Sami said all of us are Indians first and that we should stop separating ourselves from the rest of the country.

Sami tweeted, “Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first and so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country… Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you… Jai Hind!”

The Andhra Pradesh CM tweeted, “The Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR movie. We are incredibly proud of you!”

In a proud moment for Indians, RRR’s mass anthem Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song on Wednesday. Music composer MM Keeravaani accepted the award. Naatu Naatu won against Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Top Gun: Maverick’s Hold My Gun, Where the Crawdads Sing’s Carolina, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Lift Me Up.

