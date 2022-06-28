HBO begins production on 'Succession' season four

Production on the fourth season of HBO's acclaimed satirical family drama "Succession" is underway, the premium cable network has announced.



Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows media baron Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) as the siblings compete to take over the family media conglomerate Waystar Royco.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO also released a logline for the season that depicts how the Emmy-winning series will follow on from the events of the third season finale in December.



In the episode, media mogul Logan Roy, with the help of Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), engineered a sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson, (Alexander Skarsgard).



"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed," reads the season four logline.



Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoe Winters, and Jeannie Berlin also round out the cast of the upcoming season.



HBO renewed "Succession" for the fourth season in October.



The series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.



Last June, "Succession" series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett had said the show will come to an end after "maximum" five seasons.