IPL 2022 Dates: Here's the full schedule, matches, teams, venue and timings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the upcoming season 15 of Indian Premier League (IPL). This year's title will be sponsored by Tata Group; hence it will be Tata IPL 2022 for the year. There will be in total 70 T20 (20 Over Cricket League Match) matches.



IPL 2022 Schedule

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match on March 26, 2022 in Mumbai. The final match of the tournament is likely to be played on 29 May 2022.

IPL 2022 Teams

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the teams that will be part of Indian Premier League 2022. New selected IPL teams that will also play this year are Ahmedabad (Gujrat Titans) and Lucknow Super Giants. In total 10 teams will play this year.

All 10 teams will play 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches), totaling 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).

IPL 2022 Venue

IPL 2022 will be played in India only. UAE might be the alternate favorite location for BCCI to organize IPL and other major tournaments in case of the COVID-19 pandemic. The venues for the three-playoff match finale are yet to be announced by the board.

Crowds will be limited to 25 percent capacity with group games restricted to four venues, one in Pune and three in Mumbai.

