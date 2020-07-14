'Irreparable numbness in my heart': Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed "the greatest physicist "with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT

She added, "I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed 'the greatest physicist' with open arms".

"I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," she posted on Instagram alongside two photographs with Sushant.

Sushant Singh was known for his fascination with astronomy. Describing him as a "shooting star", Rhea wrote that she would make a wish for him to come back.

"Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me," Rhea wrote.

Rhea concluded her post by writing, "You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond (sic)."

Rhea and Sushant were rumoured to be in a relationship. Rhea had attended his funeral and had gone off social media ever since Sushant's death. Rhea is among the 30 people who recorded their statements regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant, known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

