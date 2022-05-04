Koffee With Karan to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, Karan Johar shares update

Director, television anchor Karan Johar, on Wednesday, announced that Koffee With Karan will not be returning on TV, but will be exclusively streamed on Disney + Hotstar in what can be seen as a classic twist to the tale from the filmmaker.

"Koffee With Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I am delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!," Johar said sharing a note captioned as "Even more important announcement to make".

Earlier in the day, he had shared a similar message in which he hinted that the show would not return with a new season on television.

He wrote “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning...-Karan Johar.”

Johar further said in the note that "the biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some Koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest and there will be conversations that go deep about love, loss and everything we've all be through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'streaming' soon only on Disney + Hotstar".

The first season of the talk show was premiered in 2004, and has been the second- longest-running talk show.

Its first guests were Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Over 15 years, celebrities such as, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and many more came on the show as guests

