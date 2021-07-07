Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related complications. The Padma Vibhushan actor died at 07:30 am in Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital. Family members of the actor confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.
"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," the tweet read.
Kumar was hospitalised two times in June. He was hospitalised on June 6 after he complained of breathlessness. The thespian was discharged on June 11 after being treated for bilateral pleural effusion. He was hospitalised again on June 30 for similar issues. The Mughal-e-Azam actor is survived by his wife and actor Saira Banu.
His career spanned almost six decades. The actor, famously known as the ‘Tragedy King’, played lead roles in films of 1950s and 60s like Devdas, Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jumna, Ram aur Shyam, Andaaz, Paigham and Yahudi.
He also played notable supporting roles in movies like Karma, Kranti and Saudagar in the 1980s. The veteran actor’s last on-screen stint was in 1998 in the film Qila. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.
