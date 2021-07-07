Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related complications. The Padma Vibhushan actor died at 07:30 am in Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital. Family members of the actor confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," the tweet read.