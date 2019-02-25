Oscar 2019 winners full list: Rami Malek, Olivia Colman bags Best Actor and Actress; Green Book wins Best Picture

Oscars 2019 was a full of upsets and surprises, while there were a couple of favourites who won as expected. Olivia Colman was one of the biggest surprises, bagging the Academy Award for Best Actress over the front-runner Glenn Close. Colman won the award for her performance in The Favourite. "Glenn Close - you have been my idol for so long, and this is not how I wanted it to be," said Colman in her acceptance speech. On the other hand, Rami Malek was an obvious choice for Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. "I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out," said Malek.
Mahershala Ali won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Green Book and Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.
India too, had its own share of awards this time with the short Netflix documentary Period. End of Sentence. based on the lives of women in a small village in Haryana. The documentary chronicles the life of women during their menstruating spans and what happens when a sanitary napkin machine is installed in the village.
Here's the fill list of Oscar 2019 winners:
Best motion picture of the year nominees:
- BLACK PANTHER
- BLACKkKLANSMAN
- BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
- THE FAVOURITE
- GREEN BOOK - Winner
- ROMA
- A STAR IS BORN
- VICE
Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:
Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:
- Christian Bale in VICE
- Bradley Cooper in A STAR IS BORN
- Willem Dafoe in AT ETERNITY'S GATE
- Rami Malek in BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Winner
Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees:
- Yalitza Aparicio in ROMA
- Glenn Close in THE WIFE
- Olivia Colman in THE FAVOURITE - Winner
- Lady Gaga in A STAR IS BORN
- Melissa McCarthy in CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
- Mahershala Ali in GREEN BOOK - Winner
- Adam Driver in BLACKkKLANSMAN
- Sam Elliott in A STAR IS BORN
- Richard E. Grant in CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
- Sam Rockwell in VICE
Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:
- Amy Adams in VICE
- Marina de Tavira in ROMA
- Regina King in IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK - Winner
- Emma Stone in THE FAVOURITE
- Rachel Weisz in THE FAVOURITE
Best animated feature film of the year nominees:
- INCREDIBLES 2
- ISLE OF DOGS
- MIRAI
- RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET
- SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE - Winner
Achievement in cinematography nominees:
- COLD WAR
- THE FAVOURITE
- NEVER LOOK AWAY
- ROMA - Winner
- A STAR IS BORN
Achievement in costume design nominees:
- Mary Zophres - THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS
- Ruth Carter - BLACK PANTHER - Winner
- Sandy Powell - THE FAVOURITE
- Sandy Powell - MARY POPPINS RETURNS
- Alexandra Byrne - MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS
Achievement in directing nominees:
- Spike Lee- BLACKkKLANSMAN
- Pawel Pawlikowski - COLD WAR
- Yorgos Lanthimos - THE FAVOURITE
- Alfonso Cuaron - ROMA - Winner
- Adam McKay - VICE
Best documentary feature nominees:
- FREE SOLO - Winner
- HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING
- MINDING THE GAP
- OF FATHERS AND SONS
- RBG
Best documentary short subject nominees:
- BLACK SHEEP
- END GAME
- LIFEBOAT
- A NIGHT AT THE GARDEN
- PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE. - Winner
Achievement in film editing nominees:
- Barry Alexander Brown - BLACKkKLANSMAN
- John Ottman - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Winner
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis - THE FAVOURITE
- Patrick J. Don Vito - GREEN BOOK
- Hank Corwin - VICE
Best foreign language film of the year nominees:
- CAPERNAUM (Lebanon)
- COLD WAR (Poland)
- NEVER LOOK AWAY (Germany)
- ROMA (Mexico) - Winner
- SHOPLIFTERS (Japan)
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling nominees:
- Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer - BORDER
- Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks - MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS
- Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney - VICE - Winner
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) nominees:
- Ludwig Goransson - BLACK PANTHER - Winner
- Terence Blanchard - BLACKkKLANSMAN
- Nicholas Britell - IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
- Alexandre Desplat - ISLE OF DOGS
- Marc Shaiman - MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) nominees:
- All The Stars from BLACK PANTHER
- I'll Fight from RBG
- The Place Where Lost Things Go from MARY POPPINS RETURNS
- Shallow from A STAR IS BORN - Winner
- When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS
Achievement in production design nominees:
- BLACK PANTHER - Winner
- THE FAVOURITE
- FIRST MAN
- MARY POPPINS RETURNS
- ROMA
Best animated short film nominees:
- ANIMAL BEHAVIOUR
- BAO - Winner
- LATE AFTERNOON
- ONE SMALL STEP
- WEEKENDS
Best live action short film nominees:
- DETAINMENT
- FAUVE
- MARGUERITE
- MOTHER
- SKIN - Winner
Achievement in sound editing nominees:
- BLACK PANTHER
- BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Winner
- FIRST MAN
- A QUIET PLACE
- ROMA
Achievement in sound mixing nominees:
- BLACK PANTHER
- BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Winner
- FIRST MAN
- ROMA
- A STAR IS BORN
Achievement in visual effects nominees:
- AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR
- CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
- FIRST MAN - Winner
- READY PLAYER ONE
- SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY
Adapted screenplay nominees:
- THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS - Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
- BLACKkKLANSMAN - Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee - Winner
- CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? - Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
- IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK - Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins
- A STAR IS BORN - Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Original screenplay nominees:
- THE FAVOURITE - Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
- FIRST REFORMED - Written by Paul Schrader
- GREEN BOOK - Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - Winner
- ROMA - Written by Alfonso Cuaron
- VICE - Written by Adam McKay
