Oscar-nominated 'Drive My Car' to stream in India from 1 April: Details here

Oscar-nominated and critically -acclaimed Japanese film ‘Drive My Car’ will be streaming in India exclusively via MUBI, a global curated film streaming platform, production company and film distributor, from April 1, 2022.

Directed by Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi's, 'Drive My Car' is a movie of an aging, widowed actor who seeks a chauffeur. The actor turns to his go-to mechanic, who ends up recommending a 20-year-old girl. Despite their initial misgivings, a very special relationship develops between the two.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's DRIVE MY CAR arrives April 1. A MUBI Release. 🚗



Winner of Best Screenplay at this year's Cannes Film Festival, and nominated for no less than four Academy Awards© and three BAFTAs. pic.twitter.com/jU1ffgghra — MUBI India (@mubiindia) March 4, 2022

Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, “Drive My Car” is described as “a haunting road movie travelling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace”. Co-written by Hamaguchi, it stars Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura in lead roles.

The film follows Yusuke Kafuku (Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, who receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theatre festival in Hiroshima, two years after his wife’s unexpected death. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900.

''Drive My Car'' had its world premiere in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won best screenplay. It has since been selected as Japan's official entry for best international feature film at the 94th Academy Awards, and has been nominated in three other categories -- best picture, director and adapted screenplay. The movie is also nominated for three BAFTA Film Awards — director, film not in English language and adapted screenplay.