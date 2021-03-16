Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas announce nominations; check full list here

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop-star Nick Jonas announced the Oscars 2021 nominations on March 15. Priyanka Chopra shared a video with Nick Jonas on Instagram with the caption, "This is by far the coolest WFH day ever! Tune in to any of The Academy accounts at 05:19 am PDT to watch us reveal the Oscar Nominations."

The nomination announcement was streamed live via the official Oscars website-Oscar.com and Oscars.org and the Academy's social media handles-Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The 93rd Oscars will be held as an in-person event and will be live-streamed on ABC from multiple locations on April 25. According to the Academy's official statement, "In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate."

Here's the full list of Oscar Nominations 2021:

BEST FILM

The Father

Nomadland

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Sound of Metal

BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg- Another Round

David Fincher- Mank

Lee Isaac Chung- Minari

Chloe Zhao- Nomadland

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins- The Father

Gary Oldman- Mank

Steven Yeun- Minari

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day- The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand- Nomadland

Carey Mulligan- Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Junior- One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci- Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield- Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close- Hillbily Elegy

Olivia Colman- The Father

Amanda Seyfried- Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn- Minari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The White Tiger

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The Father

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Darius Marder and Abraham Marder- Sound of Metal

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung- Minari

Will Berson and Shaka King- Judas and the Black Messiah

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man who Sold his Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dariusz Wolski- News of the World

Erik Messerschmidt- Mank

Joshua James Richards- Nomadland

Phedon Papamicheal- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sean Bobbitt- Judas and the Black Messiah

FILM EDITING

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

The Father

SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

Mulan

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

The One and Only Ivan

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fight for you (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Io Si (The Life Ahead)

Hear My Voice (The Trail of the Chicago 7)

Husavik (Eurovisiobn Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Speak Now (One Night in Miami...)

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

SHORT SUBJECT DOCUMENTARY

A Concerto is a Conversation

A Love Song for Latasha

Colette

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

