Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas announce nominations; check full list here

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop-star Nick Jonas announced the Oscars 2021 nominations on March 15. Priyanka Chopra shared a video with Nick Jonas on Instagram with the caption, "This is by far the coolest WFH day ever! Tune in to any of The Academy accounts at 05:19 am PDT to watch us reveal the Oscar Nominations."
The nomination announcement was streamed live via the official Oscars website-Oscar.com and Oscars.org and the Academy's social media handles-Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
The 93rd Oscars will be held as an in-person event and will be live-streamed on ABC from multiple locations on April 25. According to the Academy's official statement, "In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate."
Here's the full list of Oscar Nominations 2021:
BEST FILM
The Father
Nomadland
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Minari
Sound of Metal
BEST DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg- Another Round
David Fincher- Mank
Lee Isaac Chung- Minari
Chloe Zhao- Nomadland
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins- The Father
Gary Oldman- Mank
Steven Yeun- Minari
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day- The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand- Nomadland
Carey Mulligan- Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Junior- One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci- Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield- Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close- Hillbily Elegy
Olivia Colman- The Father
Amanda Seyfried- Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn- Minari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The White Tiger
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami...
The Father
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Aaron Sorkin- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Darius Marder and Abraham Marder- Sound of Metal
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
Lee Isaac Chung- Minari
Will Berson and Shaka King- Judas and the Black Messiah
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man who Sold his Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dariusz Wolski- News of the World
Erik Messerschmidt- Mank
Joshua James Richards- Nomadland
Phedon Papamicheal- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sean Bobbitt- Judas and the Black Messiah
FILM EDITING
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Father
The Trial of the Chicago 7
COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
The Father
SOUND
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
Mulan
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
The One and Only Ivan
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Fight for you (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Io Si (The Life Ahead)
Hear My Voice (The Trail of the Chicago 7)
Husavik (Eurovisiobn Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Speak Now (One Night in Miami...)
FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
SHORT SUBJECT DOCUMENTARY
A Concerto is a Conversation
A Love Song for Latasha
Colette
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
