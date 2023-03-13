Oscars 2023 full winners list: ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins big, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' sweeps major categories

scorecardresearch
Oscars complete winners list: RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Oscars Award for Best Original Song whereas The Elephant Whisperers won in Best Documentary Short Film category. 

Oscars 2023 winners list: This year’s Academy Awards belonged to Everything Everywhere All at Once which won in seven categories including Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Picture categories. The Whale also bagged several awards including the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Amid this sweep, India also made its presence felt. RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Oscars Award for Best Original Song whereas The Elephant Whisperers won in Best Documentary Short Film category. 

Check out the Oscars 2023 complete winners list here 

Best Picture


Everything Everywhere All at Once


Best Actor in a Leading Role 


Brendan Fraser (The Whale)


Best Actress in a Leading Role 


Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)


Best Actor in a Supporting Role 


Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)


Best Actress in a Supporting Role


Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)


Best Director


Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)


Best International Feature Film


All Quiet on the Western Front


Best Animated Feature Film


Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio


Best Animated Short


The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse


Best Cinematography


James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)


Best Live Action Short


An Irish Goodbye


Best Documentary Feature


Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris)


Best Documentary Short Film


The Elephant Whisperers 


Best Original Song 


Naatu Naatu (RRR)


Best Makeup and Hairstyling


The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley)


Best Costume Design 


Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)


Best Production Design 


All Quiet on the Western Front


Best Sound


Top Gun: Maverick


Best Visual Effects


Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett)


Best Original Screenplay 


Everything Everywhere All at Once


Best Adapted Screenplay


Women Talking


Best Film Editing


Everything Everywhere All at Once

Published on: Mar 13, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Posted by: Mehak Agarwal, Mar 13, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
