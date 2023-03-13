Oscars 2023 full winners list: ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins big, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' sweeps major categories

Oscars 2023 winners list: This year’s Academy Awards belonged to Everything Everywhere All at Once which won in seven categories including Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Picture categories. The Whale also bagged several awards including the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Amid this sweep, India also made its presence felt. RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Oscars Award for Best Original Song whereas The Elephant Whisperers won in Best Documentary Short Film category.

Check out the Oscars 2023 complete winners list here

Best Picture



Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Actor in a Leading Role



Brendan Fraser (The Whale)



Best Actress in a Leading Role



Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)



Best Actor in a Supporting Role



Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)



Best Actress in a Supporting Role



Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)



Best Director



Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)



Best International Feature Film



All Quiet on the Western Front



Best Animated Feature Film



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



Best Animated Short



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse



Best Cinematography



James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)



Best Live Action Short



An Irish Goodbye



Best Documentary Feature



Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris)



Best Documentary Short Film



The Elephant Whisperers



Best Original Song



Naatu Naatu (RRR)



Best Makeup and Hairstyling



The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley)



Best Costume Design



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)



Best Production Design



All Quiet on the Western Front



Best Sound



Top Gun: Maverick



Best Visual Effects



Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett)



Best Original Screenplay



Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Adapted Screenplay



Women Talking



Best Film Editing



Everything Everywhere All at Once

