Oscars 2026 nominations: Sinners leads with record-breaking 16 nominations, Homebound out of race

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, bringing weeks of speculation and global anticipation to a close. In India, attention was firmly on Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which stayed in contention until the final stage after making it to the shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound was India’s official submission this year. Despite strong international buzz and sustained attention during the awards season, the film did not secure a nomination in the final list.

The biggest headline of Oscars 2026 came from Sinners, which made history with 16 nominations. It was followed by One Battle After Another, which earned 13 nominations, establishing both films as early frontrunners.

98th Academy Awards 2026: Key nominations

Best actor (male)

Timothy Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo Di Caprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best actor (female)

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Song Blue

Renata Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best actor in a supporting role (female)

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best actor in a supporting role (male)

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Best director

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – The Smashing Machine

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best international feature film

The Secret Agent – Brazil

It Was Just An Accident – France

Sentimental Value – Norway

Sirat – Spain

The Voice Of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

India exits, race opens up

The absence of Homebound from the final International Feature Film list brings India’s Oscars campaign to an end this year, despite the film remaining in contention until the final shortlist stage.

Meanwhile, Sinners and One Battle After Another continue to dominate across acting, direction and technical categories, setting up a competitive road to the awards ceremony. With major contenders spread across genres and geographies, the Oscars 2026 race now moves into its decisive phase.