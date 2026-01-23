Oscars 2026 nominations: Sinners leads with record-breaking 16 nominations, Homebound out of race

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, bringing weeks of speculation and global anticipation to a close. In India, attention was firmly on Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which stayed in contention until the final stage after making it to the shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category.
Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound was India’s official submission this year. Despite strong international buzz and sustained attention during the awards season, the film did not secure a nomination in the final list.
The biggest headline of Oscars 2026 came from Sinners, which made history with 16 nominations. It was followed by One Battle After Another, which earned 13 nominations, establishing both films as early frontrunners.
98th Academy Awards 2026: Key nominations
Best actor (male)
Timothy Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo Di Caprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best actor (female)
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Song Blue
Renata Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best actor in a supporting role (female)
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best actor in a supporting role (male)
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
Best director
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – The Smashing Machine
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best international feature film
The Secret Agent – Brazil
It Was Just An Accident – France
Sentimental Value – Norway
Sirat – Spain
The Voice Of Hind Rajab – Tunisia
India exits, race opens up
The absence of Homebound from the final International Feature Film list brings India’s Oscars campaign to an end this year, despite the film remaining in contention until the final shortlist stage.
Meanwhile, Sinners and One Battle After Another continue to dominate across acting, direction and technical categories, setting up a competitive road to the awards ceremony. With major contenders spread across genres and geographies, the Oscars 2026 race now moves into its decisive phase.