Oscars 2026 nominations: Sinners leads with record-breaking 16 nominations, Homebound out of race

Oscars 2026 nominations: Sinners leads with record-breaking 16 nominations, Homebound out of race

In India, attention was firmly on Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which stayed in contention until the final stage after making it to the shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 23, 2026 11:08 AM IST
Academy Awards 2026 nominations: Sinners tops list, India's Oscar hopes end with Homebound

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, bringing weeks of speculation and global anticipation to a close. In India, attention was firmly on Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which stayed in contention until the final stage after making it to the shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound was India’s official submission this year. Despite strong international buzz and sustained attention during the awards season, the film did not secure a nomination in the final list.

The biggest headline of Oscars 2026 came from Sinners, which made history with 16 nominations. It was followed by One Battle After Another, which earned 13 nominations, establishing both films as early frontrunners.

98th Academy Awards 2026: Key nominations

Best actor (male)

  • Timothy Chalamet – Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo Di Caprio – One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

  • Michael B Jordan – Sinners

  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best actor (female)

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Kate Hudson – Song Song Blue

  • Renata Reinsve – Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best actor in a supporting role (female)

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan – Weapons

  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best actor in a supporting role (male)

  • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

  • Delroy Lindo – Sinners

  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

  • Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Best director

  • Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

  • Josh Safdie – The Smashing Machine

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best picture

  • Bugonia

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Best international feature film

  • The Secret Agent – Brazil

  • It Was Just An Accident – France

  • Sentimental Value – Norway

  • Sirat – Spain

  • The Voice Of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

India exits, race opens up

The absence of Homebound from the final International Feature Film list brings India’s Oscars campaign to an end this year, despite the film remaining in contention until the final shortlist stage.

Meanwhile, Sinners and One Battle After Another continue to dominate across acting, direction and technical categories, setting up a competitive road to the awards ceremony. With major contenders spread across genres and geographies, the Oscars 2026 race now moves into its decisive phase.

Published on: Jan 23, 2026 11:04 AM IST
