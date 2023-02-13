PM Modi meets Zerodha's Kamath brothers, KGF actor Yash, veteran cricketers in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met people from different walks of life, like film stars, veteran cricketers and startup biggies.

PM Modi told film actors like KGF actor Yash and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty that the film industries of the Southern states have given a great boost to India’s culture and identity through their work, said sources. He particularly appreciated how the industry across the southern states have encouraged participation of women.

The Prime Minister spoke on the need to leverage ITIs to provide courses related to films, especially in the technical side. He also remembered late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar during the interaction.

PM Modi also told veteran cricketers like Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad about how the government of India is encouraging sporting talent including through the National Education Policy. PM Modi also met current cricketers like Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey.

PM Modi also met Zerodha's Kamath brothers and spoke about giving further support to start-ups to nurute an

innovation ecosystem in India. PM Modi's meetings with these prominent people in Karnataka's capital comes at a time when the state will witness Assembly polls later this year.

PM Modi on Monday showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

Modi made the comments in his address after inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, officials said.

This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics.

Discussed so many topics with PM on sports. It was nice to hear PM saying it's important to have sports as a syllabus & everyone must pursue it. It is very inspiring. He has a vision for Indian sports & depth of knowledge about what needs to be done: Javagal Srinath, Ex-cricketer

They said around 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be firmed up at Aero India which is estimated to unlock investment to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crore.

''New India'' of 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will there be any shortage in its hard work, Modi said.

The prime minister said India today is not only a market but also a potential defence partner for so many countries, adding the nation is moving towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

''Today, Aero India is not only a show, but it is also reflection of India's self confidence and capabilities,'' he said in the presence of top executives of various global defence majors and delegates from a significant number of countries.

He said Aero India reflects India's new strength and aspirations.