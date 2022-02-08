Praveen Sobti, Bheem from 'Mahabharat', dies at 74: List of his achievements

Praveen Kumar Sobti, famously known for playing Bheem, one of the vital roles in BR Chopra’s mythological TV series Mahabharat has died at the age of 74.

Sobti in his acting era was seen as a supporting actor in around 50 films including Yudh, Adhikar, Hukumat, Shahenshah and Aaj Ka Arjun.



The actor stepped his foot in politics in 2013. He had joined the Aam Aadmi Party contesting the Delhi Assembly elections. He later on joined BJP in 2014.



With a well-built personality, Sobti was not only an acclaimed actor but also a professional sportsman.



The famous actor was at the age of 20 when he joined the Border Security Force (BSF). After that he represented India in hammer and discus throw. He even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970.



He brought India a silver medal in hammer throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games.

AFI family is in deep shock on the passing away of Olympian & Asian Games medalist Shri Praveen Kumar Sobti ji,74,today 🙏🏼



He became a household name with his role of "Bheem" in BR Chopra's epic show "Mahabharat".



RIP sir 🙏🏼#PraveenKumarSobti #Bheem pic.twitter.com/9ZlN06XOVI — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 8, 2022

"The Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medalist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze)”, BSF tweeted in his remembrance.

Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze).#JaiHind#RIP pic.twitter.com/NPsqCjhou7 — BSF (@BSF_India) February 8, 2022



The actor took his last breath at his Ashok Vihar residence.



"He had a chronic chest infection problem. When suddenly at night he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest," Praveen’s relative told PTI.

