Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 irks telcos; here's why

A few seconds into Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 trailer, cellphones can be seen flying off hands of the users to form a monstrous threat to all humanity. Indeed, cellphones appear to be the other most-important character after the two superstars. While the trailer is nothing short of exciting for moviegoers and Chitti fans, the telecom industry is unhappy with the portrayal of cellphones. In fact, the telecom operators' body wants to keep the movie from releasing before their issue is sorted.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) raised objections on Tuesday and said that the promotional videos of the big-budget movie show mobile phones and towers in a bad light. The COAI has called the film defamatory and wants the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to revoke the certification acquired by 2.0.

The COAI is objecting to the promotional videos that indicate that electromagnetic field emissions from mobile phones and towers are harmful to living creatures and the environment, including birds and human beings.

The association that has members such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea onboard said that such depiction could create unfounded fear and mass paranoia about the misinformation on the adverse effects of cellphones and towers.

The content of the movie is "defamatory to COAI and its members, endangers public order, presents anti-scientific attitudes, constitutes offences including under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and is in violation of the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952," it added.

"We have further requested the Censor Board to revoke the certification already granted including for the teaser, trailer and other promotional video and Tamil language version of the film with immediate effect until such time as CBFC makes a determination on our submission. We have requested that the exhibition of the movie be suspended in the meantime," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said in the statement.

The COAI has also alleged that the content of the film is against public interest, as it constitutes offences under Section 268 (public nuisance), Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and Section 499 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and "stands to prejudice the ongoing proceedings before the Supreme Court over whether or not mobile towers have any harmful effects".

The trailers shows Akshay Kumar as an ornithologist who wages war against cell phones. Rajinikanth reprises the roles of Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran, who were first seen in the previous installment, Enthiran.

The movie, India's most expensive film till date, has been made on a budget of Rs 540 crore and is scheduled to release on November 29.

(With PTI inputs)