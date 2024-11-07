Shah Rukh Khan gets threat call, Mumbai Police registers case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday received a threat call from an unknown sender. The caller threatened to harm the superstar if several crores were not paid as ransom.

Later, the Mumbai Police registered under a case under sections 308(4) and 351(3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The caller was traced to Chhattisgarh and a team of Mumbai Police has reached Raipur. Maharashtra Police has reached Raipur to look for a youth named Faizan Khan. His location was traced via an active phone number.

The youth made the threat call to Shah Rukh Khan from his mobile itself, India Today reported citing sources. As per Raipur SP Santosh Singh, the Mumbai Police has informed Raipur Police for assistance.

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to get a threat call after Salman Khan.

Previously, Salman Khan received a death threat call from the ill-famed Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller demanded that the superstar pay Rs 5 crore as ransom amount. Salman has been granted Y+ security.

In Salman Khan's case, a man identified as Bhikharam Jalaram Bishnoi was arrested in Karnataka. Salman Khan also received a death threat from an unknown person on October 30.

The person demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the actor and said that if the money is not paid, then the actor will be killed.

The superstar has been receiving death threats since the murder of the NCP politician Baba Siddique.

On October 12, Baba Siddique was killed outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office by three shooting while he was bursting firecrackers on Dussehra. An alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for taking down the NCP politician.

The person said that Siddique was taken down because of his close ties with Salman Khan. Till now, the Mumbai Police has arrested at least 15 people in connection with Siddique's murder.