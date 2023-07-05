Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Dunki's non-theatrical rights sold for over Rs 450 cr: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and there is no doubt about it. The actor, who is still basking in the success of his Republic Day release, Pathaan, is all set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming releases -- Atlee-directed Jawan and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki.

Now, in a latest development, the non-theatrical rights of Jawan and Dunki together have been sold for around Rs 450 crore to Rs 500 crore, according to an entertainment portal.

Jawan and Dunki have reportedly fetched record deals from satellite, digital, and music players in the market. “It’s Shah Rukh Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan now as the top two non-theatrical deals of all time are under the name of King Khan. While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, the same for Dunki is around Rs 230 crore,” Pinkvilla reported citing a source close to the development.

According to the source, the difference between the two films is because unlike Dunki, Jawan is also being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. "There are some non-theatrical deals which are still getting locked and the eventual total non-theatrical revenue for two films will be close to Rs 500 crore, and both the individual deals will be among the highest ever for a feature film," the source added.

It may be noted that both Jawan and Dunki are being produced under SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan promises SRK in a never-seen-before avatar and will see him sharing screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi is said to be playing the antagonist. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan will release on September 7 in theatres.

Dunki, on the other hand, is likely to hit the big screen on the Christmas weekend of 2023. The film is expected to be a light-hearted comedy-drama, typical Hirani brand. Dunki will also feature Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Sidharth Anand's Pathaan. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released on January 25, crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the gross worldwide box office.

