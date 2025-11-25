Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding 'put on hold'; cricketer deletes her wedding posts

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana deleted all the posts of her pre-wedding festivities with fiancé Palash Muchhal from Instagram, a move that comes amid back-to-back health emergencies in both families.

The sudden silence on her social media, arriving just after her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised on the day of the scheduled ceremony and followed by Palash’s brief medical scare, has fuelled a storm of speculation online.

Since then, trolls have been targeting Palash, and his sister, playback singer Palak Muchhal, stepped forward to publicly clarify the situation.

The wedding, originally planned for November 23 in Sangli, was paused indefinitely after Smriti’s father was rushed to the hospital. Though the cricketer has removed all photos and videos from her haldi, mehendi, and sangeet celebrations, she continues to keep older posts with Palash, including birthday messages and a previously shared couple’s photo. Viral clips of the two performing at their sangeet, widely circulated just last week, have also disappeared from her feed.

Jemimah also deletes posts

The deletions have not been limited to Smriti. Her proposal video and other wedding snippets that had dominated social media recently have vanished as well. Adding to the uncertainty, teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil have also taken down the proposal video from their accounts, prompting intensified chatter among fans trying to piece together what went wrong.

Palash, meanwhile, has retained his older posts with Smriti.

Palak issues a statement

With online speculation accelerating, Palak Muchhal issued a clear message urging fans to step back. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Due to Smriti’s dad's health, Smriti and Palaash’s wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time.”

Family members say Mr Mandhana continues to be under medical care but is stable.

Shortly after the news of Shrinivas Mandhana’s condition, Palash himself had to be taken to a hospital in Sangli. He was discharged after four hours and later travelled to Mumbai. His mother, Amita Muchhal, said the composer was overwhelmed after learning about Shrinivas's health, according to reports.