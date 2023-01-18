SRK's 'Pathaan' beats KGF 2's lifetime collection with just advance booking in Germany, says report

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, which is set to hit the cinema screens on January 25, seems to be gearing up to break all records. While the film is embroiled in a lot of controversies back in India, it has already reportedly collected 150 thousand Euros in Germany even before the film's release.

The figures provided by Aaj Tak showed that the Siddharth Anand-helmed action-packed film has already beaten the lifetime collection of Yash's KGF 2 in Germany with just the advance booking numbers.

Pathaan is yet to beat Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1 (PS-1), which was one of the biggest movies to come out last year and earned 155 thousand Euros in its lifetime in Germany.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have come together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Pathaan is the fourth installment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe after Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (2019). Pathaan is special as it is the first project wherein Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have worked together.

Salman Khan is also likely to appear in an extended cameo in the film. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a RAW agent in this film. Pathaan’s music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the background score has been composed by Ankit Balhara and Sanchit Balhara.

Ever since the release of its first Besharam Rang in December 2022, the film was caught up in a lot of controversies over Deepika Padukone's costume. The usage of orange-coloured swimwear in the song Besharam Rang had sparked criticism with many people calling for the boycott of the film.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the BJP national executive meeting held on January 16 and 17 in Delhi, asked the party leaders to refrain from making any ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films.

According to India Today sources, the Prime Minister remarked that “some people give statements on some film” that continue to be run by the media the entire day. He then asked party workers to avoid making such ‘unnecessary statements’. He said that such statements overshadow the good work the party does.

Also Read: Pathaan row: PM Modi asks BJP leaders to refrain from making ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films