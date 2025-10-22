Sandeep Reddy directorial Spirit, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, has become one of the most anticipated films in India. The makers are not just planning a standalone film but are developing Spirit as a larger cinematic universe, potentially turning it into a franchise, as per a Mid-Day report.

Advertisement

The discussions reportedly include ending the first instalment with a cliffhanger to set the stage for a second chapter. "The makers are planning to build a world centred on Prabhas’s cop [character]. They are exploring whether the first part can end at a cliffhanger and leave the audience eager for what comes next," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

The first schedule of Spirit will reportedly be filmed in Mumbai, which will include a flashback sequence. Later schedules are expected to move to international locations such as Mexico, Indonesia, and Thailand.

"A look test was done some time ago, and the makers have zeroed in on two distinct avatars for Prabhas. There is a flashback scene, which will be shot in the Mumbai leg," the source added.

Advertisement

The film's shooting is slated to begin sometime around February 2026. Prabhas is expected to start shooting for the film after the release of his upcoming movie The Raja Saab, which hits theatres on January 9, 2026.

The project first grabbed eyeballs when Deepika Padukone was signed as the female lead, but later exited the film after her creative differences with Vanga. Following this, Triptii Dimri was brought on board to play the lead opposite Prabhas.

Triptii Dimri has expressed her excitement about joining the film. On May 24, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts: "Still sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey Thank you sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision."