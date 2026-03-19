'Truly regret the oversight': Sarke Chunar singer after song gets taken down, says revised version to be out soon

Telugu folk singer Mangli has issued a public apology following widespread backlash over the Hindi version of the song Sarke Chunar, which drew criticism for its explicit lyrics. The controversy led to the track being removed from digital platforms, with the singer now confirming that a revised version will be released soon.

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In a statement shared on social media, Mangli said, "Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologise to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight,"

She added that the lyrics have been corrected and the updated version of the song will be made available shortly.

"We assure you that such a situation will not arise again. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya sir, for whom I have the highest regard," she said.

The song, which was released earlier this week, quickly sparked outrage online and beyond, with criticism intensifying over its lyrical content. The matter even reached Parliament, where concerns were raised about the growing influence of unregulated content on digital platforms.

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Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that action had already been taken against the song, noting that restrictions were necessary to ensure content remains within acceptable social and cultural boundaries.

Amid the controversy, actor Nora Fatehi, who appears in the song alongside Sanjay Dutt, distanced herself from the Hindi version.

"I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.' When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it." said Nora.

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The situation also drew the attention of the National Human Rights Commission, which sought responses from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification. The certification body clarified that it had no role in the matter, as the song was released online rather than through theatrical channels.

Sarke Chunar is part of the upcoming Kannada action-crime film KD The Devil, which is slated for release on April 30 in multiple languages, directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Set in the 1970s, it follows a petty criminal named Kaali involved in the underworld.