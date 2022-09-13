‘Set to cross US economy by 2nd weekend’: Twitterati refuse to believe 'Brahmastra' box office collection figures

Twitterati have come out all guns blazing at reports of Brahmastra’s box office collection. A section of the social media is questioning the astounding numbers the filmmakers and trade analysts have reported. There is also another section that is commending the film for overcoming the boycott calls to make the said numbers.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first of the planned trilogy, reportedly made Rs 31.5 crore on Friday, Rs 37.5 crore on Saturday, Rs 39.5 crore on Sunday, and Rs 14.50 crore to Rs 16.50 crore in the domestic box office, taking the total to around Rs 120 crore.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel had said that, globally, the movie made Rs 75 crore on Friday, Rs 85 crore on Saturday, and Rs 65 crore on Sunday, taking the gross total collection to Rs 225 crore worldwide in the first weekend.

The collections were questioned by many netizens, considering the reviews for Brahmastra were deeply divided. The movie received flak for its dialogues, overuse of VFX, Alia Bhatt’s flat character, above most things.

Also read: Brahmastra review: VFX-heavy Ranbir-Alia starrer unfolds a grand vision

To top it all, there has also been a concerted boycott campaign for Brahmastra much before the movie was released. Considering the boycott calls, a section of the audience is likely to shun the movie.

It was then only a matter of time before someone questioned Brahmastra’s box office collections. In fact, one of the first people to question the collections was Kangana Ranaut, who has, in the past, had a public spat with Karan Johar, producer of the film, and has taken digs at Alia Bhatt on multiple occasions.

“OK released on Friday and on Sunday it’s a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also… In 250 crore (that also a fake figure) 650 crore budget (including VFX) just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost… yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths… humko bhi seekhna hai,” she said on an Instagram story.

Twitterati have taken screenshots of booking platforms to question the box office collection of Brahmastra.

The enthusiasm (desperation) with which some Indian film critics projected the collections of #Brahmastra, it is all set to cross US economy by 2nd weekend.#brahmastraboxoffice pic.twitter.com/K3foGxOIVC — Paras Shah (@paras_wr) September 12, 2022

Breaking!!! As #Brahmastra is reaching 1000 CR, the audience have decided to leave their seats and watch the movie sitting on the floor!! That's why all seats are available! What a film! #brahmastraboxoffice #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/BCbd7DTUn9 — Prof. Calculas (@DivineNumero) September 12, 2022

Everyone in Bollywood trying hard to make brahmasttra a blockbuster #brahmastraboxoffice pic.twitter.com/20zTr1Smmz — Rishi (@rishispeakss) September 12, 2022

#Brahmastra is the first movie to earn ₹ 225 crores from Empty Theatres.... — Dr. Banarasi Kanya 🇮🇳 (@banarasikanya) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, brokerages told Business Today that footfall has been lower than pre-COVID levels. Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital said that Brahmastra’s occupancy is lower than Kabir Singh or War. But not only Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, saw lower occupancy than Baahubali.

Also read: Brahmastra box office collections driven by high ticket prices more than theatre footfalls

Also read: Real or hype? Brahmastra is making money, but it needs much more before it can be a true hit