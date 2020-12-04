Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor test positive for COVID-19

Actor Varun Dhawan and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor have both tested positive for COVID-19. Both actors were shooting for Raj Mehta's directorial venture Jug Jugg Jeeyo when they were tested positive. Director Raj Mehta has also tested positive for COVID-19. Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani were also tested for COVID-19 but their results turned out negative.

Shooting for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been put on pause till the actors recover from COVID-19. Shooting for the film had started last month. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars YouTuber Prajakta Koli in his first silver-screen appearance.

The cast of the film had celebrated Diwali together. Anil Kapoor had shared two photos with his co-stars. His wife, Sunita Kapoor, was also a part of the first picture. In the caption, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Diwali!! Sab Khush Raho Aur Jug Jugg Jeeyo! #loveandlight."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is the comeback film of veteran actress Neetu Kapoor whose husband Rishi Kapoor had died in April earlier this year. The actress had shared a picture with the cast before the shooting for the film started. The actors had posed in front of an aeroplane which was Chandigarh bound. Kapoor said that this was her first flight in "these scary times", she thanked her late husband for encouraging her to do this.

Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption for the picture, "My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this..#jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture."

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in few weeks: PM Modi cites experts

Also Read: Zydus Cadila's biotech drug to treat COVID-19 gets DCGI nod for Phase III trials