WATCH: Mukesh Ambani's heartfelt speech at daughter Isha Ambani's engagement bash

The Ambani family has been in a celebratory mode since daughter Isha Ambani's engagement to business tycoon Anand Piramal. The Ambanis threw a star-studded engagement bash at Antilia, their Mumbai residence. Their celebration also comes within weeks of Isha Ambani's twin brother Akash Ambani's engagement to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond businessman Russell Mehta.

Several videos from the engagement party have surfaced on social media, including one where mother Nita Ambani is dancing to late Sridevi's number Navrai Majhi from English Vinglish. In yet another video, Akash Ambani can be seen giving an emotional speech for Isha.

When the entire family is giving speeches for the heiress, how can father Mukesh Ambani stay behind? "The last weekend, thanks to our dear Isha, has been a whirlwind and a surprise for all of us and we are still recovering from it," Mukesh Ambani said before inviting his mother, Kokilaben to the stage to bless the couple.

Isha Ambani got engaged to Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal, who proposed to her at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple is set to get married sometime in December this year, as well as Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.